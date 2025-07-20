Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir Dies

9 p.m. update – The Office of Supervisor Bob Weir confirmed his passing on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from metastatic colon cancer. In a statement, his family and staff remembered him as a devoted public servant, husband, and father who deeply valued transparency, community service, and the people of Gainesville District.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Prince William County Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir, who died on Sunday, July 20, 2025, from Metastatic Colon cancer. Bob was a devoted husband, father, and public servant. He graduated from the University of Virginia. He spent most of his life in the Commonwealth and was proud to call the Gainesville District home. He and his wife of 34 years, Diane, raised their three children — Sam, Michael, and Megan — in the very community he later represented on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. He began his public service as a Haymarket Town Council member, where he established himself as a thoughtful, principled leader. His work on the Board was marked by a no-nonsense approach, a deep commitment to transparency, and a steadfast focus on the residents he served. Among his many contributions, Bob was widely known for his dedication to constituent services. He personally followed up with residents, sought practical solutions, and consistently prioritized the day-to-day concerns of the people in his district. His passing is a profound loss to Prince William County, and his legacy of quiet strength, integrity, and public service will not be forgotten. At this time, the family respectfully requests privacy to grieve. Details regarding services and opportunities for the public to honor Supervisor Weir will be shared in the coming days.

7:18 p.m. update – The Prince William Board of County Supervisors released a joint statement mourning the loss of Supervisor Weir, calling him “a respected leader” whose legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the policies he helped shape.

Full statement: It is with deep sadness and profound respect that we mourn the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Supervisor Robert “Bob” Weir. He served with unwavering dedication and integrity. Bob was certainly a character – underneath his tough façade was a heart of pure gold who cared deeply about our community. He was not only a respected leader but also a neighbor, a mentor, and a friend to many. Bob served with humility and purpose, always guided by his belief in good governance and civic responsibility. His contributions to our county reflect a vision rooted in preserving the character of our neighborhoods while preparing for the future. Bob’s legacy will endure in the lives he touched, the policies he helped shape, and the example he set for future generations of public servants. We extend our deepest condolences to Bob’s family, friends, staff and all who were inspired by his leadership. And we are honored to have had the privilege of working alongside him. He will be deeply missed. Signed,

Deshundra Jefferson, Chair At-Large

Tom Gordy, Brentsville District Supervisor

Yesli Vega, Coles District Supervisor

Victor Angry, Neabsco District Supervisor

Kenny Boddye, Occoquan District Supervisor

Andrea Bailey, Potomac District Supervisor

Margaret Franklin, Woodbridge District Supervisor

Original post – Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir has died, sources tell Potomac Local News.

Weir participated remotely in the most recent meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on July 8, 2025. Sources say he had been battling an aggressive form of colon cancer.

Before joining the Board of County Supervisors, Weir served on the Haymarket Town Council. He was elected Gainesville District Supervisor in a special election in February 2023 following the resignation of former Supervisor Peter Candland. He was later elected to a full four-year term in November 2023.

The Board of County Supervisors is next scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.