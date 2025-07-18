Overnight Fire Destroys Stafford Home, Displaces 12 Residents

STAFFORD, Va. – A late-night fire engulfed a home near Garrisonville Road, displacing 12 residents and damaging two nearby structures, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18, emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Dorothy Lane for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived on the scene within five minutes to find a two-story single-family home, including its attached garage, fully engulfed in flames. The fire had already spread into the attic by the time firefighters arrived.

Crews worked quickly to deploy multiple hose lines to knock down the fire while conducting a search of the home. Thanks to working smoke alarms, all occupants were alerted and safely evacuated before emergency units arrived. Three individuals were evaluated at the scene as a precaution.

The intense heat from the fire caused damage to two neighboring homes. In total, 12 people were temporarily displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.