FOX 5’s Zip Trip Returns to Stafford August 15 with Live Broadcast from Embrey Mill

STAFFORD, Va. – FOX 5 DC is heading back to Stafford County for another installment of its popular Zip Trip morning show series. The live broadcast will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 7 to 11 a.m. at Embrey Mill Town Center.

The county’s last appearance on the Zip Trip tour was in 2017, when the broadcast aired live from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center. This year, FOX 5 called Stafford directly, showing continued interest in highlighting the county as a featured destination.

“FOX 5 had interest in Embrey Mill specifically,” said Lisa Logan, Stafford’s Tourism Program Director. The central location offers a perfect mix of open-air community space, local businesses, and easy access, making it an ideal hub for this kind of lively, high-visibility event.

Visitors can expect a festival-like atmosphere, featuring local vendors, open shops, and eateries, as well as opportunities to meet the anchors or appear on live television.

The Zip Trip series is a summer favorite across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region, spotlighting the charm and character of local communities. Stafford hopes this appearance will shine a light on all the county has to offer — from its deep historical roots to its modern-day amenities.

“Stafford hopes to showcase its rich historical heritage, vibrant local businesses, and strong sense of community,” Logan added. The county’s tourism team plans to highlight iconic destinations such as:

George Washington’s boyhood home at Ferry Farm

Widewater State Park

Government Island

Local breweries and winery

Diverse dining options

Nonprofits and unique community stories

“The goal is to showcase Stafford as a dynamic destination that blends history, culture, and modern lifestyle — making it an appealing place to visit, live, and invest in,” said Logan.

This month’s Zip Trip will be the third in a summer-long series. FOX 5 previously visited Occoquan on July 11, transforming Mill Street into a vibrant street fair that featured a surprise live wedding, boutique shopping, and interviews with town leaders. The next stop is Fredericksburg, with a broadcast scheduled for Friday, July 25 at Riverfront Park (713 Sophia Street).