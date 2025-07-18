Corvette Show for Willing Warriors Postponed to August 9 Due to Storm Threat

HAYMARKET, Va. – Organizers have postponed the 6th Annual Vettes for Willing Warriors Corvette Show due to the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend. Originally scheduled for Saturday, July 19, the event will now be held on its rain date, Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, located at 16013 Waterfall Road.

According to the National Weather Service, the region faces 50–80% chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, with a threat of damaging wind gusts and flash flooding due to very heavy rain rates. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s, with humidity making it feel even hotter. Severe weather potential is expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The Vettes for Willing Warriors show is one of the largest Corvette-focused events in the region and typically draws more than 200 classic and modern Corvettes, including rare and vintage models, as well as the latest high-performance editions. Enthusiasts from across the Mid-Atlantic participate, often traveling in large club convoys. Judging categories include People’s Choice, Veteran’s Choice, and a special Celebrity Award, with winners announced during a noon ceremony.

Attendees enjoy live music, grilled food served by the Knights of Columbus, and free tours of the retreat’s fully accessible residences built to support recovering veterans and their families. The show is free to attend for the public, while exhibitor registration costs $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event.

The annual fundraiser supports Willing Warriors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides cost-free, retreat stays and therapeutic programs for wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families. The organization operates the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, a 37-acre property with multiple private homes, peaceful wooded trails, and spaces for counseling, cooking classes, and other reintegration services.

Founded to fill a gap in long-term recovery support, Willing Warriors has hosted thousands of service members and their loved ones since opening its doors. Events like the Corvette show play a key role in funding the organization’s operations and introducing the public to its mission.

For more information or to register for the rescheduled event on August 9, visit willingwarriors.org. Event questions can be directed to Events Coordinator Diane Lunsford.