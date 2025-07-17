Prince William Eyes Trail Expansion with New Plans for Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A federal study aimed at closing major gaps in the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail (PHNST) is nearing completion, marking a significant step forward in Prince William County’s long-term effort to expand its trail network and connect communities.

The $375,000 study, funded by the Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP), identifies preferred alignments to close three key gaps in the trail:

Gap 1: From the Town of Occoquan to Belmont Bay, constrained by an already-built urban environment and the need to cross I-95, Route 1, and CSX rail lines.

From the Town of Occoquan to Belmont Bay, constrained by an already-built urban environment and the need to cross I-95, Route 1, and CSX rail lines. Gap 2: From the Town of Dumfries to Prince William Forest Park, requiring coordination with town development plans and safe passage across I-95.

From the Town of Dumfries to Prince William Forest Park, requiring coordination with town development plans and safe passage across I-95. Gap 3: From Prince William Forest Park to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, including the challenge of crossing Joplin Road and its busy interchange.

A fourth gap—from the Potomac Shores Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station to Dumfries—was not part of the FLAP study because earlier plans depicted it as a direct on-road connection. However, the county’s 2040 Mobility Plan now calls for a trail alignment through shared-use paths and open space areas within the Potomac Shores development.

Trail advocates say recommendations from the subcommittee reviewing the study will be forwarded to the Prince William Trails and Blueways Council and could shape the final Trails Master Plan, expected to go before the Board of County Supervisors for adoption in January.

Meanwhile, a prominent segment of the PHNST already open to the public—the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk in Woodbridge—offers a model for future trail development. The ¾-mile ADA-accessible boardwalk, which opened in 2019, spans the sensitive wetlands of the Julie J. Metz Wetlands Preserve. The elevated trail, popular with birdwatchers and families, features interpretive signage and observation decks and was designed to minimize environmental impact while improving access to nature.

Despite progress, no funding has yet been secured for designing or building any of the trail segments identified in the study. The next opportunity for funding arises during the county’s FY27 budget cycle, which commences with internal planning in October and public participation in January.

A coalition of trail supporters is encouraging residents to speak up. Last spring, a push to increase trail funding to $5 million in the FY26 budget nearly succeeded, with the Board of County Supervisors retaining $1 million in base funding. Supervisors have signaled they may support a $5 million trail investment in FY27 if public support remains strong.

In addition to the PHNST developments, the Board recently approved a related trail project in Haymarket: a $3 million underpass under Route 15 near Catharpin Creek that will connect the Dominion Valley neighborhood to James Long Park and Battlefield High School. The project replaces a shelved pedestrian bridge proposal and is funded largely by developer contributions.