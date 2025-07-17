Fredericksburg Planners Eye Bold Revamp of Aging Shopping Centers

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg planning commissioners are reviewing new recommendations to help revitalize aging commercial shopping centers throughout the city — a strategy officials say is key to shaping the next wave of growth and neighborhood vibrancy.

During a recent Planning Commission meeting, city planning staff and consultants from Rhodeside & Harwell presented the Phase II findings of the Commercial Shopping Center Revitalization Study, which focuses on eight commercial centers and outlines next steps to guide redevelopment in partnership with property owners.

Study Aims to Reimagine Aging Retail Sites

City leaders launched the study in response to long-term concerns over underutilized or declining strip malls and outdated retail centers. Many of these shopping centers — such as Westwood Plaza, Eagle Village, and Greenbrier — have faced increased vacancies and changing retail trends.

“Many of these centers were designed for car-centric shopping in the 1970s and 80s,” said one consultant during the presentation. “The city is now looking at how to encourage walkable, mixed-use redevelopment that better fits today’s community needs.”

The Phase II report provides redevelopment toolkits, visuals illustrating how sites could evolve, and zoning changes to enable greater flexibility for developers interested in blending housing, retail, and office uses. The plan also encourages active transportation connections, stormwater management improvements, and placemaking efforts to make the centers more inviting.

City officials declined our request for an interview for this story, while the developers with an interest in redeveloping city shopping centers did not return our requests for comment.

Commissioners Signal Support but Urge More Detail

Planning commissioners praised the vision behind the revitalization plan, while raising key questions about implementation and engagement with shopping center owners.

“We need to be sure that we are providing the right carrots — and maybe the right sticks — to help these property owners realize that redevelopment is in everyone’s interest,” said Planning Commission Chairman David Durham.

Vice Chair Carey Whitehead emphasized the importance of preserving commercial services that neighborhoods rely on. “It’s not just about bringing in new housing or tearing things down — we have to think about who’s using these places right now and how they fit into the community fabric,” she said.

Commissioners Jane McDonald and Joseph Winterer asked about the next steps in public outreach and how staff would work with landowners to discuss what is feasible. Dugan Caswell, the commission’s secretary, encouraged planners to develop more case studies showing successful redevelopment of aging centers elsewhere in the region.

Spotlight: Greenbrier Shopping Center

Of particular interest was Greenbrier Shopping Center on Route 3. The aging center has been the subject of preliminary redevelopment discussions. During the meeting, staff noted a potential developer had expressed interest in a mixed-use concept, but emphasized that no formal application had been submitted.

Planning commissioners asked if Greenbrier, formerly home to Burlington Coat Factory and Big Lots, could serve as a pilot site for implementing the study’s recommendations. Several said it offered an opportunity to showcase how a traditional shopping center could evolve into a walkable neighborhood hub.

What’s Next

City staff will refine the report based on feedback from the Planning Commission and community stakeholders. A final set of recommendations may be forwarded to the City Council later this year.

Officials said the city is not proposing a specific redevelopment for any of the centers at this time, but aims to prepare a framework that can attract private investment while ensuring redevelopment aligns with community goals.

The Planning Commission is expected to revisit the report in the coming months, possibly in tandem with future zoning updates as part of the city’s broader development code rewrite.