Man Killed After Car Flips Into Ditch on Route 3 in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va. – A man is dead after his car flipped into a ditch early this morning on Route 3 (Kings Highway), near River Bend Drive, about five miles west of Duff McDuff Memorial Park.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. and found a Honda Civic off the roadway. The car’s driver, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash investigators say the vehicle had been heading westbound when it overcorrected, causing the driver to lose control. Speed is believed to have played a role in the crash.

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes on Route 3 reopened to traffic after the crash scene was cleared.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4450.