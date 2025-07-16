Genesis Logistics Drivers Rally in Stafford, Demand Fair Pay and Union Contract

STAFFORD, Va. – About 50 drivers gathered outside Genesis Logistics in Stafford County on Wednesday afternoon to demand better pay, safer working conditions, and progress on a long-awaited union contract.

Chanting “Who are we? Teamsters!” and holding signs reading “Craving Respect Not Convenience,” drivers rallied outside the second entrance of the warehouse on Bradburn Place. The demonstration, which began around 1 p.m., was organized by Teamsters Local 322 as a “practice picket” to pressure the company into finalizing a contract.

Genesis Logistics, a subsidiary of DHL Supply Chain, delivers goods to 7-Eleven stores across the Mid-Atlantic. Drivers say they voted to unionize earlier this year by an overwhelming margin but claim contract negotiations have stalled. Last week, union members authorized a strike.

“We’re working more hours now than ever, and the pay hasn’t kept up,” said Derrick Quinn, 55, of Woodbridge. “This is about respect and being compensated fairly for the job we do.”

Quinn, who’s worked at Genesis for nearly two years, said drivers often cover long routes—sometimes as far as Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia—starting in the evening and working into the early morning hours. He described the current pay structure as “route-based” but said that heavier workloads and longer hours have outpaced compensation.

“At one point, most of us made around $360 a day. Now some are down to $260,” he said. “We want to start at $360 again and go up from there.”

Quinn also alleged that when drivers began discussing unionizing, the company brought in “union busters” to discourage organizing efforts.

As of 1:30 p.m., the protest remained peaceful, with passing drivers honking in support. Protesters said they were prepared to escalate if necessary.

“We’re just not going to take it anymore,” Quinn said. “We’re standing up for what we believe.”

Potomac Local News has reached out to Genesis Logistics for comment and will update this story with any response.