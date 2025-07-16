Capitals Donate Dry Hockey Rink at Woodbridge’s Hylton Club

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors recently approved the installation of a new dry hockey rink in Woodbridge’s Hylton Club as part of a partnership with the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

The partnership between the owners of the Prince William Ice Center and the Capitals, valued at $200,000, will allow for the construction of the new rink on an unused portion of the Boys & Girls Club — more commonly known as The Hylton Club — sports fields.

The rink will be dry — meaning no ice will be seen, and it can be used year-round.

The goal of the collaboration is “increasing access to the sport of hockey in all of its forms and promot[ing] physical activity,” a county document reads.

Staff documents state that the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will manage the project through $350,000 in proffer funds, or money contributed by a developer or property owner.

In this case, more than $1 million has been donated by the developer of Neabsco Common. Staff documents state the remaining balance following this project will be nearly $174,000.

“This is no burden to the taxpayers, as it’s being funded through proffers,” Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega said. “For anybody wondering, here in chambers and at home, that’s my plug-in.”

Staff documents also state the rink will be available for use by Hylton Club and Ice Center members, guests and the general public. Because of this, the county had to approve a public memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ice Center’s owners, the Capitals and itself; the Ice Center also has to enter into an agreement with the Hylton Club.

“The Prince William Ice Center agrees that 25% of rink operating hours, defined as dusk to dawn, seven days per week (unless outdoor lights are provided in such case the operating hours shall be dawn to 10 p.m.) shall be designated as free drop-in play for the general public,” the MOU states. “… The remaining 50% of rink operating hours shall be reserved for the Prince William Ice Center.”

Maintenance and cleaning of the rink’s grounds as well as security for the facility will fall under the Ice Center’s responsibility, according to the MOU.

The MOU also states it can be in place for a total of 30 years, ending in 2055. Staff documents state the county will become responsible for replacement costs at the end of its average life in 30 years.

“The county will be responsible for rink replacement costs at the end of its useful life (estimated at approximately 30 years), should the public demand for the rink exist at that time,” the lease amendment reads.

The lease amendment and MOU were both approved unanimously.

“I just want to congratulate Prince William County, the ice rink, the Capitals, and the Boys & Girls Club, because this is actually a well-put-together plan process, and as smooth as this was, I’m very happy to see it,” Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry said following the votes.

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey also congratulated the efforts, especially Angry.

“I just want to compliment my colleague for the great work that he’s done for his community in reference to this,” Bailey said. “Thank you so much for just staying the course with us and staying the course with [Angry] to make sure that this is a higher level of service to the community.”

Previous reports state construction is expected to begin by the end of 2025.