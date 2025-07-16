19-Year-Old Killed in Stafford Apartment Shooting; Fatal Crash Follows Hours Later

STAFFORD, Va. – Two men are dead following separate but deadly incidents in Stafford County within just a few hours of each other—a fatal shooting late Tuesday night and a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The violence began just before 11 p.m. on July 15, when deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the England Run Apartments in South Stafford. There, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. First Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen, Deputy M.A. Holub, and Deputy S.M. Kotter provided immediate aid until medics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Detectives worked through the night, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. They later determined that two shooters were involved and that the incident was targeted. By Tuesday afternoon, two juveniles had been arrested and charged in connection with the homicide. Their identities have not been made public.

Just hours later, at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, deputies were called to Route 3 (Kings Highway), near River Bend Drive—about five miles west of Duff McDuff Memorial Park—where they found a Honda Civic overturned in a ditch. The 32-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to crash investigators, the car had been traveling westbound when it overcorrected, causing the driver to lose control. Speed is believed to have played a role in the crash. The road was closed during the investigation but reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Both incidents remain under active investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.