Score a Free Taco (and a Shark Fin Hat) at CalTort’s Summer Giveaway

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – California Tortilla is diving into summer fun with the return of its popular Shark Week promotion, just in time to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary.

Starting Wednesday, July 23, anyone who buys a fish taco at a participating California Tortilla location will receive a free Shark Fin Hat—available in-store while supplies last. Guests who return with their fins by July 31 and make a purchase will receive a free fish taco in return. And for those ready to show off their fin flair online, posting a photo with the hat and tagging @caltort on social media will earn them another free taco through the Burrito Elito loyalty program.

The promotion is part of a series of fun throwbacks celebrating the brand’s 30-year milestone—an era known for quirky perks like Pop-Tart giveaways and the Wall of Flame hot sauce bar.