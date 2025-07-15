Man Hit by Truck Outside Stafford Fas Mart—Driver Took Off

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of the Fas Mart on Cambridge Street (Route 1) Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the convenience store at 620 Cambridge Street at 2:26 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. The driver of the vehicle left the scene before authorities arrived.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and a hat. He was last seen driving a white truck with a black bed cover, believed to be a late 1990s Dodge Dakota or Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Deputy S.A. Russo at 540-658-4450.