Got 3 Minutes? Prince William Libraries Want Your Feedback This July

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William Public Libraries is inviting residents to help shape the future of their local libraries by completing a short survey open now through July 31, 2025.

The survey includes just eight questions—four multiple-choice and four open-ended—and takes less than three minutes to complete. It’s available in English and Spanish, both online at pwcva.gov/library and on paper at all 12 library branches and the Mobile Library.

Library officials say the questions are tied to the system’s Strategic Plan and cover topics like collections, programs, public spaces, and the overall user experience. Feedback from last year’s survey led to tangible changes, including an expanded World Language Collection, more classic titles, and improvements to the PWPL mobile app.

The library received 900 survey responses in 2024 and hopes to exceed 1,000 this year. Two weeks into July, they had already surpassed last year’s total online. To boost participation, the library simplified the questions and is offering a choice of a free pin or sticker to anyone who completes the survey. This year’s pin is inspired by a viral Gen-Z-themed video featuring library staff member Gregg Grunow.

The survey is one of the library’s most important tools for ensuring its services and spaces meet community needs. It supports PWPL’s goals around accessibility, inclusion, and continuous improvement.

Established in 1965, Prince William Public Libraries serves more than 480,000 residents across Prince William County and Manassas. The system comprises 12 branches and a Mobile Library, providing access to print and digital collections, public computers, makerspaces, genealogy resources, and programming suitable for all ages. Learn more at pwcva.gov/library.