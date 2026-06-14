Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across Northern Virginia Today

“Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front tracks south through the Mid-Atlantic. Lightning, damaging gusty winds, and isolated hail are possible.” NWS Baltimore-Washington reported.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 1am. Low around 65. Monday brings mostly sunny skies with a high near 82 and northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 21 mph.