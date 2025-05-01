Prince William County Library Goes Viral with Gen Z-Inspired Video

Published May 1, 2025 at 9:00AM | Updated May 2, 2025 at 2:55PM

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A short video created by a team at the county’s Prince William Public Libraries has taken the internet by storm, garnering more than 2.7 million views across social media platforms and capturing the attention of viewers from as far away as California.

At the center of the viral sensation is Gregg Grunow, the branch manager at Bull Run Library, who stars in a 12-line comedic reel written entirely in Gen Z slang. The video’s unexpected popularity has thrust both Grunow and the library system into the social media spotlight.

“It surprised me as well. I’ve never had a video up online before that I’m aware of,” said Grunow during an interview on the Potomac Local News Podcast. “It’s very surprising… flabbergasting, to use an older term.”

The video debuted the week of April 8 and has since been shared widely across Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and even Reddit, where it appeared organically on multiple subreddits.

A Teen’s Vision, A Viral Hit

The idea for the video originated with a teen librarian at Bull Run Library, near Manassas, who had long envisioned a fun way to highlight the library’s offerings. The script was authored by Shreya, a teen volunteer who participates in the library’s advisory group, and brought to life by Emily, a media specialist on Rachel Johnson’s communications team.

“We are very proud of our digital communications efforts and our social media following,” said Rachel Johnson, communications manager for the library system. “But we’ve never seen engagement on this level before.”

The quirky script, which included phrases like “the new books ate and left no crumbs” and “slay,” was a foreign language to Grunow.

“I didn’t even know how to pronounce some of the words,” he admitted, explaining that he consulted the teen librarian for guidance. “No, I didn’t really understand what I was reading.”

But that unfamiliarity made the delivery even funnier, as Grunow recited the lines with dry, earnest timing, turning what could have been an inside joke into a viral cultural moment.

Though humorous, the video has serious underpinnings. It’s part of a broader push by the Prince William County Public Library System to connect with all demographics—especially teens.

“We want our libraries to be as vibrant as the greater Prince William community,” said Johnson. “That means recognizing how to reach all of our target demographics.”

Many branches, including Bull Run, are now creating dedicated teen spaces within their buildings. Projects like the viral video are one way to make young people feel welcome and included in the library community.

“We want teens to come in and feel like this is their community space,” Johnson added.

Community Applause, Global Reach

Grunow’s starring role hasn’t gone unnoticed. Since the video’s release, a library patron stopped by to ask about him, and a caller from California phoned in to offer congratulations.

“I’ve also gotten congratulatory emails from people in other county departments who I’ve never even met,” said Grunow.

A bloopers reel followed the original video, and while it hasn’t hit the same dizzying numbers, it has racked up its own audience and brought additional laughs to library fans.

“Greg has been such a good sport,” Johnson said. “Once we saw the script, we all just sort of knew—it was going to be Greg.”

The library system is preparing for its 2025 Summer Reading Program, which kicks off in June. This year’s theme, Color Our World, will carry forward the same energy and creativity showcased in the viral reel.

“We’re always looking at trends and asking what’s the next fun thing we can do,” Johnson said. “This video has been an amazing opportunity to engage with both our local community and a global audience.”

While no follow-up video is confirmed just yet, the team is clearly energized by the success—and ready to keep experimenting with creative outreach.

“It’s been such a wonderful jumping-off point,” Johnson said.

Grunow, for his part, remains humble about his sudden fame.

“This was my first video,” he said, still sounding a bit stunned. “It’s been shocking… and honestly, kind of amazing.”