Gainesville Man Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl

GAINESVILLE, Va. – A Gainesville man is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl sometime earlier this summer.

According to Prince William County Police, officers were called on July 10 to investigate a sexual assault that reportedly happened at a home on the 6700 block of Stapleton Place. The incident is believed to have occurred between June and July 2025.

Police said a juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend. After disclosing the incident to a family member, police were contacted.

Following an investigation, police arrested Ronald F. Wynkoop, Jr., 58, of the same street, on July 11. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Wynkoop is being held without bond. His court date is pending. Police did not release the age of the victim.