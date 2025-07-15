Dumfries Reschedules First Summer Movie Night Due to Weather

DUMFRIES, Va. – The Town of Dumfries has postponed the kickoff of its free Summer Movie Nights series due to rainy weather in the forecast.

Originally set for Wednesday, July 16, the showing of Moana 2 at Garrison Park will now take place on Tuesday, July 23 at 8:30 p.m. The town is also keeping an eye on a recent bear sighting in the area but says it’s prepared on all fronts to keep the event safe and enjoyable.

In a Facebook post, the town invited families to bring blankets, chairs, snacks, and coolers for a fun night under the stars. Each movie night includes free hot dogs and popcorn while supplies last, as well as restrooms and free on-site parking at each location.

The rest of the series remains as planned:

Tuesday, July 23 – Moana 2 at Garrison Park

Wednesday, August 6 – Minecraft at Ginn Memorial Park

Wednesday, August 13 – Inside Out 2 at Merchant Park

The movie titles were chosen through a community vote held on the Dumfries Citizens Connect App, social media, and the Neighborhood App. According to Town Manager Tangela Innis, the event is meant to bring neighbors together in a fun, inclusive setting. While no outside sponsors are involved this year, the town is seeking local partners for future events.

“We want every person who attends to feel welcomed, included, and proud to be part of the Dumfries community,” Innis said.

You can view the updated flyer and stay informed by visiting the Town of Dumfries website.