Attempted Carjacking Near Manassas Mall Prompts Police Search with K-9 and Helicopter

Police are searching for a suspect after an attempted carjacking was reported Tuesday afternoon near Sudley Road and Portsmouth Road, near Manassas Mall.

According to a message from police, the incident was reported at 3:11 p.m. No one was injured, and no weapons were seen during the incident. The vehicle was not taken.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and their direction of travel is unknown.

Officers are actively searching the area with assistance from K-9 units and a police helicopter. Authorities are urging anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to the police immediately.

This is a developing story.