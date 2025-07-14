Power’s Back On in Gainesville After Substation Issue Knocked Out Service

9:50 a.m. update

GAINESVILLE, Va. – Power has been restored to thousands of customers in the Gainesville area after a widespread outage earlier today.

According to Dominion Energy, about 3,200 customers lost service, impacting businesses and homes near Virginia Gateway, Linton Hall Road, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Wegmans, and The Shops at Stonewall.

Dominion spokeswoman Aisha Khan confirmed that power has been restored. “Everyone is back on now,” she said, adding that the outage was “related to a substation but that is still being investigated.”

The outage came as the region remains under a Flood Watch through this evening. The National Weather Service warns that tropical moisture and slow-moving storms could bring 2–3 inches of rain per hour, with totals reaching 4–6 inches in some areas.

Thanks to State Senator Danica Roem for the tip.