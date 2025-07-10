Officer Honored for DUI Arrests Now Charged with Stalking, Computer Misuse

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A decorated Prince William County police officer known for his work in DUI enforcement has been arrested on charges of stalking and unlawfully accessing law enforcement databases.

Godson Vondee, 42, was taken into custody on July 9 following a month-long investigation launched by the Prince William County Police Department. Investigators say Vondee accessed the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) without authorization on five occasions—once in 2023 and four times in 2024—to obtain personal information about a man known to a woman he was acquainted with. Each incident allegedly occurred while Vondee was on duty and without a criminal justice purpose.

Police say Vondee was also found to have been near the victim’s residence multiple times over a 15-month period.

“This is a betrayal of our oath of office and not reflective of the values and professionalism expected of the members of this agency,” said Police Chief Peter Newsham. “Such actions violate the trust within our community, and I expect the accused to be held accountable.”

Vondee has been placed on administrative leave and was stripped of his police authority when the allegations came to light. He is charged with one count of stalking and five counts of using a computer to obtain identifying information. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, 2025.

Vondee was previously celebrated by the department and the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) for his work in traffic enforcement. In both 2023 and 2024, he received WRAP’s Law Enforcement Award of Excellence for Impaired Driving Prevention and Enforcement. Social media posts from the department noted he had made more than 80 DUI arrests in 2024 alone and more than 40 the year prior.

The Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division led the investigation.