Supervisor Angry Funded Juneteenth Festival, With Help From Data Center Developer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William County’s first Juneteenth celebration was largely paid for by Supervisor Victor Angry, with additional support from a developer seeking county approval for three data center projects.

According to Prince William Times, Angry spent about $47,000 from his campaign funds on the June 19 event, covering expenses like entertainment, security, cleanup, and promotion. A $20,000 fireworks display was funded by JK Moving Services, owned by Chuck Kuhn—who has three data center projects awaiting votes by the county’s planning commission and board of supervisors.

Kuhn’s proposals include a data center at Innovation at the Parkway, 11 data centers on the Hunter property in Bristow, and five more on the Gardner property in Gainesville. All would exceed the county’s by-right height limit of 60 feet and require rezoning or special exceptions.

Angry, a consistent supporter of data center development, said he’s willing to use campaign donations from industry sources for community events. “I’m not driving a Mercedes off that money,” Angry told Prince William Times. “But when the community needs money, I have it.”

County officials didn’t publicly discuss funding for the festival or raise ethical concerns about developer involvement. Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson said while developers should invest in the community, she remains opposed to data centers near homes or schools.

Prince William Times first reported this story.