Two Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Fire Erupts in Fredericksburg Home

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out Monday morning in the Fox Chase Subdivision.

The fire was reported at 8:33 a.m., according to the Fredericksburg Emergency Communications Center. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the front and back of a three-story home. Crews entered through a walk-out basement door and encountered heavy smoke and high heat, ultimately extinguishing a fire in a basement room.

A second hose line was deployed to the first floor to protect the stairwell and stop the fire from spreading upward. Fire crews searched all three levels of the home and confirmed that both occupants had safely exited the building.

Units from Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County responded to the scene. Although no one was transported to the hospital, two people were treated on-site for smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet determined if the home is safe to return to.

The Fredericksburg Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. A final report is expected in the coming days.