Spotsylvania Regional Celebrates 15 Years of Caring

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center recently marked its 15th anniversary with a celebration honoring the hospital’s long-standing commitment to the community.

In a Facebook post following the event, the hospital highlighted the milestone with special recognition for 30 employees who have been with the hospital since its opening day on June 7, 2010. CEO Ryan DeWeese and Berkeley District Supervisor Kevin Marshall spoke at the event, applauding the hospital’s growth and dedication to patient care.

Since its opening, the hospital has admitted more than 93,000 patients, delivered over 11,000 babies, performed 23,000 surgeries, and handled over 628,000 emergency room visits — impressive figures that reflect the hospital’s impact in the region.

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is a 133-bed acute care facility located on a 75-acre campus just south of Fredericksburg, near Interstate 95. As part of HCA Virginia, the state’s largest healthcare network, the hospital offers a broad range of services, including emergency care, cardiac and vascular care, oncology, orthopedics, maternity services with a Level III NICU, behavioral health, and advanced imaging. It also operates the Spotsylvania Regional Cancer Center in collaboration with VCU’s Massey Cancer Center.

The hospital is known for its community-focused approach, with all rooms being private and a leadership team rooted in the local area. It contributes over $1 million annually in local taxes and provides significant charity care to uninsured and low-income patients.