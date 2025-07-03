Spotsylvania Town Center Now Has a Place for Playing Hooky

What started as a separate movie theater and bowling alley with a myriad of names is now “Hooky,” an entertainment destination at Spotsylvania Town Centre that offers something for everyone, even if you’re playing hooky from another obligation.

One aging sign in the window reads “We’re Evolving, Paragon Village is now EVO Entertainment,” but above the door, it’s labeled “Hooky Now Open.” It was also called “Muvico,” at one time.

On the north end of Hooky, closest to the shopping mall, there are several movie theaters. On the other end, the bar features a wall of windows that display the traffic on Interstate 95. Earlier this month, when downed wires forced the road to close, the bar was the place to be for many. “We had quite a few people come in, good for a Monday,” said bartender Willow Leyva.

Fourteen bowling alleys are located in a few small areas between the theaters and the bar, and a section featuring computerized games and a snack bar is nestled under an assortment of colored lights. The air hockey table is always busy, and this traditional game from the 1970s remains a popular favorite among fans.

There are a few basketball games along the wall. It’s a perfect place to play hooky from work or school, but there’s no guarantee the school truant officer won’t pop up unexpectedly.

Cocktails served at the bar follow the hooky theme. There is the “Field Day,” which is like a cosmopolitan, the “No Show,” similar to a mojito, “Off the Clockwork,” influenced by tequila, or “Doctors Note.”

For those wanting to get away from all the bells and buzzers on the games, there’s a quiet “speakeasy” bar on the second floor. On a hot summer Saturday, families dominated each section, with children pulling their parents in every direction.

There are additional improvement plans on the books for Hooky, including an expansion scheduled for late this summer, which will involve knocking down walls and renovating the bowling center. They will also renovate the bar area, one of the managers said.