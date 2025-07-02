Commonwealth’s Attorney Clears Officers in Fatal Shooting at Woodbridge Senior Living Facility

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney has cleared officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man at a senior living facility earlier this year.

The independent criminal investigation into the April 26 shooting at Westminster at Lake Ridge has concluded, with no charges filed against the Prince William County Police officers involved, according to a June 27, 2025, statement from the department. The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), a multi-agency group of Northern Virginia law enforcement investigators, led the probe and presented its findings to Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. After evaluating the evidence, Ashworth determined that no criminal charges would be pursued.

The case now enters a new phase: an internal administrative review by the police department’s Office of Professional Standards. Following that, the department’s Use of Deadly Force Review Board will decide whether the officers’ actions were justified and in line with departmental policy.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on April 26 at the Westminster at Lake Ridge retirement community, located in the 12100 block of Clipper Drive. Police were called to the scene for a report of a man in crisis armed with a knife. Upon entering an apartment, officers encountered Joseph Anthony Cassell, who allegedly approached them with the weapon and ignored verbal commands.

Officers discharged their service weapons, striking Cassell. Police said that after the initial gunfire, Cassell attacked a 91-year-old woman—identified by police as a relative—prompting officers to fire again. Cassell died at the scene. The woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital. She is expected to recover.

No officers were injured during the encounter, which remained contained to the residence. The names of the officers involved have not been released.

The department has not announced a timeline for completing the administrative review.