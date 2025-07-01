Susan Spears Tapped to Help Shape Virginia’s Rail Future

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Susan Spears, President & CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin to serve on the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), a state agency that plays a key role in shaping rail transportation across the Commonwealth.

The Chamber celebrated the news in a statement, saying, “The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is honored to share that Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed our President & CEO, Susan Spears, to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. As a trusted leader in our region, Susan will help guide the future of passenger rail throughout Virginia—bolstering connectivity, prosperity, and sustainable growth for the Fredericksburg Region and beyond. We are grateful for her dedication to advancing our local business community and supporting critical infrastructure development in the Commonwealth.”

Established in 2020, the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority oversees and funds the state’s passenger rail network, including Amtrak Virginia and Virginia Railway Express (VRE). The authority is responsible for expanding rail service through the “Transforming Rail in Virginia” initiative, which aims to improve connectivity, relieve congestion, and expand commuter and intercity rail options. Though VPRA does not operate the trains directly, it partners with Amtrak and VRE to fund operations, manage infrastructure investments, and acquire land needed for future rail expansions.

Spears’ appointment adds a regional voice to the agency’s 15-member board, which is made up of individuals appointed by the Governor to represent diverse areas of Virginia.

As head of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, Spears has championed economic development and transportation improvements across the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford. Under her leadership, the Chamber has launched key initiatives such as Workforce NOW and Leadership Fredericksburg to strengthen the region’s business and talent pipelines.

Other local appointees include: