Fredericksburg Seeks Junior Reporter for Live FOX 5 Zip Trip Broadcast

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The City of Fredericksburg is looking for one lucky student to shine on live TV as a Junior Reporter when FOX 5 DC’s Zip Trip comes to town next month.

The selected student will join FOX 5’s team on Friday, July 25, 2025, during a live broadcast from Riverfront Park, helping to showcase what makes Fredericksburg unique. The city is inviting students to submit a short video introducing themselves and sharing why they would make a great Junior Reporter. The winning student will appear on-air, interact with FOX 5 staff, and represent Fredericksburg in front of a regional audience.

Submissions are being accepted now at fxbg.com/junior-reporter-contest.

The Junior Reporter spotlight is part of FOX 5’s popular Zip Trip series, which highlights communities across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. The Fredericksburg broadcast will air live from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Riverfront Park, located at 713 Sophia Street.

Residents and visitors are invited to be part of the live audience. The event will feature interviews, local attractions, and opportunities for attendees to be featured on TV. Community members will also be able to sample products, meet vendors, and experience the excitement of a live television production.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the spirit and charm of Fredericksburg to a regional audience,” said Mayor Kerry Devine. “We encourage everyone to join us at Riverfront Park and be part of this exciting morning.”

The city encourages attendees to arrive early to be part of the festivities and show their Fredericksburg pride on screen.