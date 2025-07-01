Former UMW President William Anderson Remembered for Transforming the University

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The University of Mary Washington is mourning the loss of its former president, William M. Anderson Jr., who passed away over the weekend. Anderson served as UMW’s president from 1983 to 2006, leading the school through a period of major growth and transition.

According to a statement from the University of Mary Washington, Anderson’s 23-year presidency was the longest of any public university leader in Virginia at the time. During his tenure, the school transformed from a respected liberal arts college into a nationally recognized university.

“President Anderson’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for the University of Mary Washington as we know it today,” said current UMW President Troy Paino in the release. “His commitment to academic excellence, community engagement, and student success continues to shape our mission and inspire our work.”

Anderson, who was just 36 when he became UMW’s president, oversaw more than $120 million in capital improvements, including a new library, science center, student and alumni centers, an art gallery, and several residence halls. He also pushed for the creation of the Stafford Campus, which helped pave the way for Mary Washington to earn university status in 2004.

Beyond infrastructure, Anderson supported the launch of academic programs like the Great Lives lecture series and brought technology upgrades such as a campus-wide fiber-optic network. He also strengthened community ties by bringing the Small Business Development Center to campus and founding the Community Outreach and Resources (COAR) program.

UMW’s endowment grew from $1.3 million to $24.5 million during his leadership, allowing for increased student and faculty opportunities. In recognition of his service, the school awarded him a Doctorate of Humane Letters at his final commencement in 2006 and named its athletic facility, the Anderson Convocation Center, in his honor.

Anderson, a native of South Boston, Virginia, held degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University, West Virginia College of Graduate Studies, and Virginia Tech. Before becoming UMW president, he served in various roles in higher education planning and research, including positions with the Virginia State Council of Higher Education and the West Virginia Board of Regents.