Forest Park High Earns National Green Flag for Environmental Leadership

The National Wildlife Federation and EcoSchools U.S. awarded Forest Park High School the Green Flag, making it the first school in Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) to receive this prestigious recognition. The award highlights the school’s commitment to sustainability education and promoting positive environmental change within the community.

For Ashley Tayon, the school’s sustainability coordinator, and her students, the Green Flag was the main goal for the year. “It was truly an honor to be part of the new sustainability movement within PWCS,” Tayon stated in a press release, adding that the achievement was a collaborative effort among students, staff, and community partners. Their initiatives included collecting data, developing action plans, and diverting 1,600 pounds of waste from landfills.

Melinda Landry, sustainability coordinator for PWCS, praised Forest Park for piloting the EcoSchools program. “Their students actively addressed local environmental challenges and underscored their efforts by also winning first place at the PWCS Student Environmental Action Showcase,” Landry said. Looking ahead, the Forest Park team plans to create an outdoor classroom, establish a garden and greenhouse, and launch a mentorship program called “Forest Friends” to help other schools pursue their own Green Flag awards.

Meanwhile, Battlefield, Charles J. Colgan Sr., Gainesville, and Gar-Field High Schools were named 2024-25 Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools. This national honor celebrates their commitment to rigorous STEM programs that unlock student potential.

“This recognition properly belongs to our PLTW engineering students, who unfailingly apply themselves to the toughest challenges,” said John Ruf, PLTW lead teacher at Gar-Field High. To earn the distinction, schools must offer at least three PLTW courses and meet participation benchmarks that show strong student engagement in STEM learning.

These accomplishments reflect PWCS’s broader efforts to provide high-quality, future-focused education, preparing students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. More than 6,000 schools nationwide participate in the EcoSchools U.S. program, and millions of students benefit from PLTW’s hands-on learning.