Police Investigate Death of Man Found Near Railroad Tracks in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – Authorities in Prince William County are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found unconscious along a roadside in Manassas.

Prince William County police officers were called to the area of Rixlew Lane near the railroad tracks at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, there were no signs of foul play. Police say the man’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

“There is no threat to the community concerning this incident,” police said in a statement.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name. More information will be shared as the investigation continues.