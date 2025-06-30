Manassas Park Moves Toward Firearm Ban in City Buildings

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – The Manassas Park Governing Body is considering a new ordinance that would ban firearms in city-owned buildings, a move Vice Mayor Darryl Moore says is about protecting the public before tragedy strikes.

During a meeting on Tuesday, June 24, Moore introduced the proposal, which would prohibit residents and visitors from carrying firearms into facilities such as City Hall, the Community Center, the MAP Clinic, and the Planning Department office at Blooms Park.

“There wasn’t necessarily a specific incident,” said Moore. “But like I said, the CDC said that’s the number one charge. And why wait for an incident when we can do something to handle it before it happens?”

City Manager Carl Cole confirmed the proposal is permitted under Virginia law. A 2020 change to state code allows local governments to restrict guns in public buildings and parks, provided an ordinance is passed.

Council members expressed broad support for the move, though some, like Councilman Michael Carrera, questioned whether the proposed penalty—a Class 1 misdemeanor carrying up to a $2,500 fine and 12 months in jail—was too harsh. Carrera asked for a comparison with other cities’ penalties before moving forward.

Another inquired about the status of firearms in public parks, believing there may already be restrictions. City Attorney Dean advised that the city’s existing ordinance only prohibits weapons for the purpose of hunting and does not prevent individuals from carrying firearms in parks.

Several council members discussed possibly expanding the ban in the future to include outdoor areas such as Blooms Park, the farmer’s market, or large city events like Last Friday. For now, however, the consensus settled on limiting the ordinance to city buildings.

The governing body directed the city attorney to begin drafting the ordinance language. A formal vote is expected at a future meeting once the proposed ordinance is complete and reviewed by the governing body.

Moore states that the focus of the ordinance is on restricting firearms in buildings, rather than regulating storage in personal vehicles.