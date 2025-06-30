Leadership Change at Historic Manassas, Inc. Marks a New Chapter

MANASSAS, Va. – Historic Manassas, Inc. is preparing for a leadership change as Executive Director Kristen Kiefer steps down after two years of service that brought much-needed stability to the downtown revitalization nonprofit.

Kiefer, who was the third person to hold the position in a short span of time, helped steer the organization through a transitional period, following the departures of previous directors Debbie Haight and Laurel Howard. She was named interim director in April 2023 and officially took the helm that September. Her time as director was marked by the rebranding of the Manassas Farmers Market, expansion of downtown events, and a renewed strategic direction.

She will leave the role to become Executive Director of a national nonprofit in Washington, D.C. Kiefer will remain involved with HMI as a member of its Board of Directors.

Joining her in departing is Events & Vendor Manager Jheanel Butler, who will become the Visitor & Business Services Manager for the City of Manassas.

Lisa Harrover Harlow, a lifelong Manassas resident and longtime HMI staff member, will take over as Executive Director in late July. Harlow has played a key role in many of the nonprofit’s recent successes and is expected to continue building on that momentum.

Historic Manassas, Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.

Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) has experienced several leadership transitions in recent years.