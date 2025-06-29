Weekly Traffic Update for Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George, and Fredericksburg

VDOT Travel Alerts: June 29 – July 5, 2025

As we head into the July 4 holiday weekend, here’s what to know before you hit the road.

Heads up! VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads starting at noon Thursday, July 3, through noon Monday, July 7. But here’s what’s happening before and after the break:

Stafford County

Route 3 (Kings Highway) : Expect single-lane closures through Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. for fiber work.

: Expect through Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. for fiber work. Route 17 Southbound : Right lane closures from Village Parkway to Hartwood Church Rd., Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (waterline and sewer installation).

: from Village Parkway to Hartwood Church Rd., Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (waterline and sewer installation). Garrisonville Road (Route 610) : Overnight lane closures Sunday–Thursday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m., for utility repair.

: Overnight Sunday–Thursday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m., for utility repair. New Hope Church Rd. & Hollywood Farm Rd. : Daytime resurfacing , Monday–Thursday, with flaggers alternating one-way traffic.

: , Monday–Thursday, with flaggers alternating one-way traffic. Subdivision resurfacing: Work happening in Country Wood Estates and Roseville Plantation, expect alternating one-way traffic.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 northbound and off-ramps near Exit 126 : Nighttime lane closures Sunday–Wednesday for paving. Some ramp closures to Route 1 northbound, use Exit 118 or 130 as detours.

: Nighttime Sunday–Wednesday for paving. Some to Route 1 northbound, use Exit 118 or 130 as detours. Route 1 : Expect alternating closures , resurfacing, and signal work from Southpoint to Roxbury Mill Rd. and beyond.

: Expect , resurfacing, and signal work from Southpoint to Roxbury Mill Rd. and beyond. Route 3 : Signal and guardrail repairs between Gordon Rd. and Orange Plank Rd., Monday–Thursday.

: Signal and between Gordon Rd. and Orange Plank Rd., Monday–Thursday. Route 17 (Mills Drive) : Southbound right lane closed near Massaponax Church Rd.

: Southbound right lane closed near Massaponax Church Rd. Route 610 (Old Plank Rd.) & Route 620 (Harrison Rd.) : Daytime closures for widening and water main work.

& : for widening and water main work. Subdivision resurfacing in Rivers Bluff and Sunset Harbor neighborhoods.

City of Fredericksburg

Fall Hill Avenue : Daytime lane closures Monday–Wednesday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., between Route 1 and Bridgewater Street. Flaggers will be on site.

: Monday–Wednesday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., between Route 1 and Bridgewater Street. Flaggers will be on site. Ongoing projects : Route 1 intersections at Fall Hill and Princess Anne/Hanson – overnight lane closures as needed. Lafayette Blvd. at Twin Lakes/Kensington – shoulder work for new bicycle/pedestrian path.

:

King George County

Route 301 Northbound : Left lane closed near Route 218 for guardrail repairs, Monday–Thursday.

: near Route 218 for guardrail repairs, Monday–Thursday. Route 602 (Chapel Green Road): Resurfacing from the Stafford line to Fletchers Chapel Rd., Monday–Thursday. Flaggers alternating traffic.

Project Reminders

Spotsylvania : Work continues on I-95 Exit 126 area improvements , including turn lane expansions, noise barriers, and ramp widening.

: Work continues on , including turn lane expansions, noise barriers, and ramp widening. Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Rd.) widening continues through June.

widening continues through June. Stafford : Route 620 (Harrison Rd.) widening underway with pedestrian upgrades.

: widening underway with pedestrian upgrades. Fredericksburg: Intersection projects and the Lafayette Blvd. connector project will continue through 2025–26.

🛻 Need a better commute?

GWRideConnect can help you carpool, vanpool, or find transit. Visit gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

🗺️ For real-time updates, check 511Virginia.org or use the 511 mobile app.

Drive safely this week!