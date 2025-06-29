Brew Republic in Woodbridge to Close After 9 Years, Final Party Set for July 25–27

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Brew Republic Bierwerks, a longtime fixture in the Stonebridge Town Center, will permanently close its doors after nearly nine years in business.

According to a message shared by the brewery, its landlord has terminated the lease, and with the high costs of relocating and ongoing challenges in the restaurant and brewery industries, the owners have decided not to reopen elsewhere. “This isn’t the opportunity-rich environment breweries had experienced in 2016 when we opened,” they wrote.

The brewery will host a farewell celebration from July 25 to 27, inviting patrons to join them for “food, fun, alcohol, and A LOT of beer” before their final day of public service on Sunday, July 27. Specials and events are planned in the weeks leading up to the closing weekend.

Brew Republic cited a shift in landlord relations following the 2023 sale of the shopping center as a key factor in the decision.

Despite the closure, the owners expressed pride in their role as a community gathering place, noting weddings, retirements, and even a presidential inauguration beer among their many memories. They plan to sell the remaining beer and other items before closing.