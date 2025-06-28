Senior Alert Issued for Missing 78-Year-Old Stafford Man with Cognitive Impairment

Update from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:



“Jim Manning has been safely located. Thank you to everyone that provided information.”

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Friday night for a missing 78-year-old man last seen in Stafford County.

James Leslie Manning was last seen around noon on Friday, June 27, traveling on Snow Meadow Lane. He is described as a white male, 6’1” tall, 211 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing a gray shirt and blue athletic shorts.

Authorities believe Manning may be driving a blue 2011 Honda Accord with Virginia Disabled Veteran handicap license plate 8053W.

According to investigators, Manning suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance presents a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 540-658-4400.

More information is available from the Virginia State Police at vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts.