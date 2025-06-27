Stafford Approves Speed and Red Light Cameras Near Schools

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a new ordinance that will allow speed and red light cameras in school and highway work zones, a move aimed at improving road safety across the county.

The ordinance, O25-13, amends the county’s motor vehicle code to enable the use of automated photo speed monitoring devices in designated school and work zones and authorizes the placement of red light cameras at intersections. While state law already permits speed enforcement in these zones, a county ordinance was required to allow red light camera enforcement.

Major R. Jason Dembowski of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office led the presentation at the public hearing, emphasizing that the initiative is focused on safety, not revenue generation.

“We do not have enough deputies to monitor every school zone each day,” said Dembowski. “This program allows us to leverage technology to make school zones safer.”

A pilot study at six county schools—including Drew Middle, Colonial Forge High, and Stafford Middle—revealed thousands of vehicles exceeding the speed limit by 10 miles per hour or more during just five days of monitoring. Drew Middle alone saw over 18,000 such violations on Route 1.

Under the new program:

Speeding violations will carry a civil fine of up to $100.

Red light violations will result in a civil fine of up to $50.

Neither offense will impact DMV points or insurance rates.

Deputies will be required to review all violations before a citation is issued.

The county may install up to 17 red light cameras, based on its population. School zones will be prioritized for both types of enforcement, though intersections with frequent accidents—such as those along Garrisonville Road (Route 610)—may be considered for future red light camera placement.

Several supervisors expressed support, citing concerns about speeding near schools and frequent accidents in high-traffic areas.

Vice Chair Tinesha Allen encouraged the sheriff’s office to consider placing one of the red light cameras along Route 610, calling the road “a choke point” for traffic when collisions occur. Supervisor Monica Gary highlighted a recent crash involving a speeding driver on Courthouse Road near multiple schools as a reason for swift action.

Although the technology will be implemented in phases, county officials and the sheriff’s office acknowledged the need for additional staff to monitor and process camera footage. The sheriff’s office expects to request funding for those positions in the FY27 budget.

With the board’s approval now secured, the sheriff’s office plans to begin vendor selection and infrastructure planning. The first cameras could be operational within six to eight months.

Stafford now follows neighboring Prince William County, which launched its own school zone speed camera program in 2024. As Potomac Local News previously reported, Prince William officials installed cameras near several schools and, after a six-month pilot period, voted to keep the program in place, citing reductions in speeding and positive community feedback.