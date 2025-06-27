He’s Guilty: Jury Convicts Man in 1986 Stafford Murder Case

STAFFORD, Va. – Nearly 40 years after Jacqueline Lord was found murdered, a jury has found Elroy Harrison guilty of her killing.

Harrison, now 67, was convicted on June 26, 2025, in Stafford County Circuit Court. A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, abduction with intent to defile, breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, rape or robbery, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Lord was last seen on November 14, 1986, as she closed up Mount Vernon Realty on Garrisonville Road. Her body was discovered the next day beneath a pile of carpet off Route 1 in Woodbridge. Her car was later recovered in Fairfax County.

The case remained cold until Stafford Detective D.K. Wood used forensic investigative genetic genealogy to reanalyze old DNA evidence. With help from Parabon NanoLabs, authorities matched DNA from Lord’s case to Harrison and connected him to the 1989 murder of Amy Baker in Fairfax County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison was indicted in March 2024 and arrested shortly after. His sentencing is scheduled for October 10, 2025.