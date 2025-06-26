Your Guide to July 4 Celebrations in Fredericksburg and Stafford

Your Guide to July 4 Celebrations in Fredericksburg and Stafford

Looking for fireworks, food, and fun this Independence Day? 🎆 Here’s a roundup of some of the best local events happening on Friday, July 4, 2025:

🇺🇸 Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | George Washington’s Ferry Farm, 268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg

Step back in time at the boyhood home of George Washington! Enjoy live music, tours of the Washington House, colonial games, a flag retirement ceremony, food trucks, and an active archaeological dig.

Admission is just $1 for ages 3+ (free for kids under 2). Free trolley service connects this event with others around the area.

More info: https://kenmore.org/events/fabulous-fourth-at-ferry-farm

🎇 Fireworks Dinner & Viewing Party at Mason Dixon Cafe

Dinner 7–8 PM | Fireworks ~9:15 PM | 2100 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg

Enjoy dinner and drinks before catching fireworks from the parking lot of this local favorite. $10 tickets (free for kids under 12) become a food and drink credit. Only 50 spots available!

More info + tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-of-july-fireworks-dinner-viewing-party-tickets-1397027048509

🎆 Fredericksburg Fireworks at Virginia Credit Union Stadium

9:00 PM | Fredericksburg Convention Center, Carl D. Silver Parkway

The stadium itself will be closed, but the fireworks will light up the sky—and can be seen from up to two miles away! Plan ahead: parking is limited, and restrictions apply on nearby roads like Gordon W. Shelton Blvd and Carl D. Silver Parkway.

Details and parking map: https://fxbg.com/events/fourth-in-fredericksburg/

🚌 Stafford’s Free Trolley Service

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM | Multiple Locations

Stafford County offers free trolley rides between George Washington’s Ferry Farm, the Downtown Visitor Center, the Patawomeck Museum, and the Eagle Parking Lot. Handicap parking is available only at Ferry Farm.

More info + full schedule: https://www.tourstaffordva.com/2025/06/17/staffords-star-spangled-4th-know-before-you-go-2/

🎆 Stafford’s 4th of July Spectacular at Pratt Park

Gates open 6:00 PM | Fireworks after dark | John Lee Pratt Memorial Park

Wrap up your day with Stafford’s grand fireworks finale. Gates will close once the park is full, and no re-entry will be allowed after that. Please note: trolleys will not stop at Pratt Park.

Event info: https://www.tourstaffordva.com/2025/06/17/staffords-star-spangled-4th-know-before-you-go-2/