Neighborhood Notes: Donuts, Tattoos, Pay Raises, Reptiles, and More

More donuts are coming to Dumfries

A new Dunkin’ has been approved for Barracks Row at Quantico, joining a planned Sonic drive-thru at the growing shopping center.

👉 Check out where the 16th Dunkin’ in Prince William County is going.

Tattoo shops may finally get a fair shot in Fredericksburg

City council members signaled they’re ready to ease zoning rules that have long pushed tattoo parlors to the city’s fringes.

👉 Read how one shop owner hopes change is finally coming.

More pay on the way for Manassas school staff

The Manassas School Board approved a $1.5 million boost for employee raises after City Council added extra funding to next year’s budget.

👉 See what else is on the schools’ unfunded priorities list.

Local voices help shape Virginia’s business future

Fredericksburg-area leaders joined the Virginia Chamber’s Blueprint 2035 tour, offering ideas to keep the Commonwealth at the top for business.

👉 See how they’re helping guide the state’s economic vision.

Come face-to-face with fascinating reptiles today in Triangle

Reptile World returns to Locust Shade Park, offering a hands-on show with live reptiles from around the globe.

👉 Plan your visit to the Jean C. Smith Amphitheater in Triangle.

OmniRide connects seniors with resources in Woodbridge

OmniRide hosted its second Senior Summit at the Ferlazzo Building, offering helpful info, demos, and local services for older adults and caregivers.

👉 Take a look at what the summit featured—from chair yoga to transportation tips.