Date Night Spotlight: Zibibbo 73 Trattoria Italiana & Bar in Stafford

Nestled in the heart of Stafford, Zibibbo 73 Trattoria Italiana & Bar brings the essence of Italy to Northern Virginia. With its warm ambiance and delectable menu, it’s the perfect spot for couples seeking a cozy and intimate dining experience.

🍽️ Three-Course Menu Suggestion

Starter:

Fried Calamari

Lightly battered and fried to perfection, these tender calamari rings are served with a zesty marinara sauce, offering a delightful start to your meal.

Main Course:

Chicken Marsala

Succulent chicken breasts sautéed with mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce, served over a bed of al dente pasta, creating a harmonious blend of flavors.

Dessert:

Limoncello Cake

A moist and tangy lemon cake infused with Limoncello liqueur, providing a sweet and refreshing end to your dining experience.

🎶 Ambiance & Experience

Zibibbo 73 exudes a rustic yet elegant charm, with its warm lighting, wooden accents, and tasteful décor. The intimate setting is complemented by soft background music, creating a relaxed and romantic atmosphere. The attentive staff ensures personalized service, making every guest feel special.

📍 Reservation & Visitor Info

Address: 2757 Richmond Hwy, Stafford, VA 22554

Phone: (540) 288-3349

Reservations:

Dress Code: Smart casual

Pro Tip: Request a table near the fireplace for an extra touch of romance.

Have you experienced a date night at Zibibbo 73? Share your favorite dishes and moments with us using #DateNightSpotlight. We’d love to hear about your culinary adventures!