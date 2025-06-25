Supervisors Approve Third Deferral for Bristow Campus Data Center Proposal

BRISTOW, Va. – The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has approved a third deferral for the Bristow Campus data center proposal, following a last-minute request from the applicant. The decision, made during the board’s June 24 meeting, postpones the vote on the project until September 9, 2025.

The proposed project from Stack Infrastructure seeks to rezone approximately 58 acres along Nokesville Road to accommodate a 540,000-square-foot data center campus. The site lies outside the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, requiring both a rezoning and a special use permit.

The applicant submitted the deferral request just before the start of the meeting, prompting criticism from some supervisors. Several members of the board expressed frustration, citing the repeated delays and lack of a stated reason for the deferral. Despite objections, a majority of the board agreed to reschedule the hearing for September.

Supervisors noted that the applicant may not currently have enough support on the board to secure approval. Some members also raised concerns about the cost of repeatedly advertising and preparing for hearings that are ultimately deferred.

The deferral came one day after a community town hall in Nokesville, where more than 100 residents expressed concerns about the project’s impacts on quality of life, infrastructure, and the broader trend of data center development in the county.

Originally submitted in 2022, the Bristow Campus application has undergone multiple revisions. The initial version included taller buildings and an electrical substation, but these elements were removed in response to staff concerns. The current plan proposes two 2-story buildings with a maximum height of 75 feet, improved buffers and landscaping, and a commitment to support local trail infrastructure through a capped financial contribution.

The site is designated for technology and industrial use under the county’s comprehensive plan, but its location outside the overlay district has drawn heightened scrutiny. Planning staff support the proposal, citing alignment with the county’s economic development goals and proposed mitigation measures.

The Planning Commission previously voted to recommend approval after initial opposition and multiple revisions by the applicant. Community feedback submitted to the Planning Office has been overwhelmingly opposed, with more than 250 emails received in May and June raising concerns about environmental impacts, noise, power usage, and the overall pace of data center development in the region.