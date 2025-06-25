Occoquan Applauds Volunteers, Hosts for Making RiverFest a Success

OCCOQUAN, Va. – Residents and visitors gathered in Occoquan earlier this month for a series of beloved community events, showcasing the town’s vibrant culture, outdoor spirit, and appreciation for volunteerism.

The Spring RiverFest and Craft Show, held June 7–8, drew crowds despite intermittent rain, thanks to the efforts of nearly 90 volunteers and a dedicated town staff. New events coordinator Tammy Hassett and Town Manager Adam Lynn were credited with steering the complex operation. Hassett, known for her modesty, emphasized the team effort and praised police officers, municipal employees, and volunteers alike.

Mayor Ernie Porta extended his appreciation to the participants and supporters who made the festival a success. “We appreciate all of you and the substantial effort you exerted,” Porta said on the Occoquan Radio Podcast. “Without you, of course, it could not have been such a success.” He also thanked former events director Julie Little, who recently retired but helped with the event right up to her official departure.

A major highlight of the weekend was the Occoquan River Paddle Challenge, the second race in the Mayor’s Occoquan Race Series. Athletes competed in various categories, including stand-up paddleboard, surf ski, and kayak.

Race Results:

Stand-Up Paddleboard (10K) Top Male : Daniel Goff (1:14:39) Top Female : Brendan Norman (1:22:56)

Surf/Ski/Kayak Top Male : Gabor Vida (56:34), averaging nearly 7 mph Top Female : Stephanie Schell (1:03:40)



The rain that fell during the festival postponed another annual tradition—the Duck Splash race, a fundraiser for the local nonprofit Patriots for Disabled Divers, which uses scuba diving to support wounded veterans. The race was rescheduled for June 15 and went off smoothly.

Duck Splash Winners:

Grand Prize ($500): Kathy Madigan

Second–Fifth Place ($100 each): Beniranda Light, Melissa Callahan, Smokey Harnett, Greg Sager

Sixth–Tenth Place ($20 each): Ian Morrison, Daryl Oreske, Skyler Hilliard, Anne Cruz, Melissa Goebel

Mayor Porta also thanked volunteers Bob, William, Michael, Barb, Sarah, and Zoe for their assistance with the race, adding that their work helped make the event a “popular annual tradition.”

The early summer weekend in Occoquan was a reminder of the town’s enduring community spirit and its growing reputation as a destination for unique events and local celebrations.