Neighborhood Notes: Schwarzenegger to visit Mount Vernon, Route 17 reopens, and Extreme Heat Impacts VRE

Schwarzenegger to speak at Mount Vernon on July 4

Arnold Schwarzenegger will headline a naturalization ceremony at George Washington’s Mount Vernon on Independence Day, welcoming more than 100 new U.S. citizens. The former California governor and Hollywood star became a U.S. citizen himself in 1983.

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Route 17 reopens after tractor trailer fire

A portion of Route 17 in Stafford County was closed Tuesday following a tractor trailer fire. The road between Lendall Lane and Melchers Drive has since reopened.

👉 Traffic alert here

Heat advisory remains in effect

The National Weather Service says heat index values could climb as high as 107 today. Residents are encouraged to stay cool, check on neighbors, and take it easy outdoors.

👉 See the latest advisory

VRE slows Manassas line trains due to heat

Extreme heat triggered speed restrictions on Virginia Railway Express trains Tuesday. Riders on the Manassas line should brace for potential delays again today.

👉 Follow updates on X

Judge to decide on Digital Gateway lawsuit in July

A lawsuit filed by Gainesville residents to block the Prince William Digital Gateway project has gone to trial. The judge will issue a ruling sometime after July 7.

👉 Full story from Prince William Times

Broadband expansion finishes early in Prince William County

A major broadband upgrade wrapped up five months ahead of schedule and under budget, delivering high-speed internet to 474 underserved areas.

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Community Resource Fair coming Saturday

Stop by Chinn Park Library on Saturday to meet local departments and learn about services supporting health, wellness, and sustainability.

👉 Event Info

Live music series kicks off with NOVA Live

Five nights of music begin June 25 as Bailey Hayes opens the NOVA Live series at 5 p.m. in Prince William County.

👉 See the full schedule

New property maintenance pilot program underway

Prince William County is testing a pilot program to improve response times and collaboration on property maintenance issues.

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Archery classes open for all ages

Try your hand at archery this summer. Beginner, intermediate, and family-friendly classes are available and include all equipment.

👉 Register here