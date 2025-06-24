VRE CEO Rich Dalton to Retire After 16 Years of Service

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Virginia Railway Express (VRE) CEO Rich Dalton announced his retirement at the VRE Operations Board meeting on Friday, June 20, 2025. Dalton, who has led the agency since stepping in as interim CEO in 2019 and becoming permanent CEO in 2020, will officially retire on October 3, 2025.

Dalton’s tenure at VRE spans more than 16 years, beginning in 2009 when he joined as Chief Operating Officer. However, his connection to the commuter rail service extends even further. Through his earlier work at locomotive manufacturer Morrison-Knudsen (now Wabtec), Dalton supported VRE operations from the launch of its first trains in June 1992.

During his time at VRE, Dalton led transformative initiatives that modernized and strengthened the system, including:

The early implementation of Positive Train Control (PTC), making VRE one of the first commuter railroads in the nation to adopt the safety system.

The adoption of lifecycle and reliability-centered maintenance programs ensures long-term efficiency and performance.

The expansion of service to Spotsylvania County in 2015 extended VRE’s reach into the growing region.

Dalton guided the agency through periods of great change, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic. While transit systems across the country saw sharp declines in ridership, VRE maintained stable operations, adapted its service, and sustained high rider satisfaction under Dalton’s leadership.

In his final year at the helm, Dalton oversaw the development and adoption of the VRE System Plan 2050, a long-range vision designed to transition the system from a commuter-only model to a full regional rail service. The plan outlines goals such as bi-directional and weekend service to meet evolving travel patterns and support regional economic growth.

Board members responded to Dalton’s announcement with a mix of admiration and regret. Several praised his quiet but effective leadership style, institutional knowledge, and deep dedication to safety—often marked by the “safety moments” that opened his board presentations.

“This is a bittersweet moment,” said Operations Board member Margaret Franklin. “Rich has been a steady hand through challenge after challenge. His legacy is the system he helped build and the riders who rely on it every day.”

Dalton, in his brief comments, said simply: “It’s time.”

The VRE Operations Board will form a search and selection committee to identify Dalton’s successor.

Virginia Railway Express is the 13th largest commuter rail system in the U.S., operating two lines—Manassas and Fredericksburg—that connect Central and Northern Virginia with Washington, D.C. For more information, visit vre.org.