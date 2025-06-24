Neighborhood Notes: Scorching Temps, Local Politics, and Prince William on TV

Dangerously hot weather continues Tuesday—Extreme Heat Warning in effect

Heat index values could reach 110 again Tuesday across our area, with the worst conditions between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.—please check on neighbors, stay cool, and don’t leave kids or pets in the car.

Stay safe and follow all heat safety precautions—this is serious summer heat.

Aquia and Falmouth races take shape for Stafford County’s 2025 election

The Aquia race heats up as Monica Gary changes her mind about stepping down, while Falmouth sees a rematch-minded Democrat up against a newcomer.

Check out FXBGAdvance’s article and see the full breakdown of who’s running and how much they’ve raised so far

Catch Prince William County on national TV this Saturday

The RV There Yet? crew explores Manassas, local parks, historic sites, and more in their Discovery Channel feature.

Set your DVR or watch it live Saturday at 8:30 a.m. — or catch the replay on YouTube

One more chance to catch the fireworks in Manassas Park

Signal Hill Park lights up on Saturday, July 5 with fireworks, food trucks, and family fun.

Bring your blankets and enjoy a festive night under the stars

Explore local services at the Prince William County Community Resource Fair

Sponsored

Head to Chinn Park Library on Saturday for a free, all-ages event packed with health, safety, and environmental resources.

See what your local government and nonprofits are offering — and thank you to Prince William County Government for sponsoring Potomac Local News!

Stafford School Board to vote on $3M design contract for Hartwood Elementary rebuild

A special meeting Tuesday will decide whether to award Samaha Associates a contract to adapt a prototype design for the new school at Westlake.

Get the meeting details and learn what’s on the agenda

Fredericksburg is hiring a new Parks & Rec Director

The city is offering up to $145,000 to find someone to lead its parks, rec programs, and bring the 2021 Master Plan to life.

See the full job listing and apply online

At Home stores in Manassas and Leesburg are closing

The home décor retailer is shutting down 26 locations after filing for bankruptcy—everything must go, with closing sales already underway.

Read more from InsideNoVa about which stores are affected and what’s on sale

Registered sex offender accused of raping elderly woman at Manassas assisted living facility

Police say staff intervened and detained the suspect, a convicted sex offender, after an attack on an 85-year-old woman early Thursday morning.

Read the full report from InsideNoVa