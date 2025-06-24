FAMPO Advances Rappahannock River Crossing Despite Spotsylvania Concerns

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Regional transportation planners took a major step toward building a new bridge over the Rappahannock River, aiming to reduce traffic congestion west of Interstate 95. However, Spotsylvania County officials voiced significant reservations.

On June 16, the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) Policy Committee approved Resolution 2550, selecting Option C—a route connecting Celebrate Virginia Parkway in Stafford County with Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg—as the preferred corridor. The approval allows consultants to complete cost estimates and finalize documents ahead of a federally required environmental review (NEPA).

Fredericksburg officials supported Option C with a 6-1 vote, and Stafford County unanimously endorsed it. Spotsylvania County declined to endorse a specific route, raising concerns about potential impacts on local roads such as Fall Hill Avenue, Bragg Road, and River Road.

“Our board didn’t take a position because the impacts to Spotsylvania haven’t been clearly outlined,” said Supervisor Chris Yakabouski. “We felt left out of the process, even though our road network is likely to bear the weight of new cut-through traffic.”

Residents and environmental groups also expressed concerns. David Caprara, a Fredericksburg resident, noted the need for a thorough environmental assessment, emphasizing that Option C could threaten a pristine area of the Rappahannock watershed.

Representatives from Friends of the Rappahannock opposed western bypass routes but indicated openness to routes closer to the city center, provided they remain involved in discussions.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis clarified that selecting Option C does not commit the region to a specific alignment. The upcoming NEPA review will consider the preferred corridor, a no-build option, and at least one alternative route.

“You’re not locking yourself into anything tonight,” Ollis stated. “The NEPA study will reassess the route, compare it to alternatives, and include full public participation.”

Committee members recommended further studies to assess broader regional impacts, including how the project would affect Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, potentially exploring additional connections.

“This is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Stafford Supervisor Crystal Vanuch. “We need to start thinking now about what happens on both ends of that bridge—before the traffic gets here.”

With the resolution approved, consultants will finalize their studies and return to FAMPO for final approval in August. Spotsylvania’s “no” vote underscored the county’s insistence on a regional approach.

“We need to make sure this is a regional solution, not just a Stafford and Fredericksburg project,” Yakabouski added. “We’re willing to be part of the conversation, but we need to see more clarity and commitment.”

FAMPO leaders promised continued engagement with local governments, environmentalists, and residents throughout the federal review process.

Want more local infrastructure updates? Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter: https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription.