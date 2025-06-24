Connect, Learn, and Play: Prince William County Hosts Community Resource Fair Focused on Health, Well-being, and Sustainability

Prince William County is inviting families, neighbors, and residents of all ages to come together for a day of discovery, connection, and fun at this year’s Community Resource Fair, held at Chinn Park Regional Library.

📍 Chinn Park Library

📅 Saturday, June 28, 2025

🕙 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Organized by Prince William County Government in collaboration with dozens of local departments and nonprofit organizations, the fair is designed to introduce residents to the wide range of services and resources available across the county—from housing support and adult protective services to environmental sustainability programs and public libraries.

“We want to connect people with helpful tools and information that can make a difference in their everyday lives,” organizers said. “This event is all about empowerment, awareness, and community building.”

🔍 What’s the goal?

At its heart, the Community Resource Fair is about making government more accessible. County departments—such as Social Services, Parks & Recreation, Fire & Rescue, and the Office of Sustainability—are teaming up with local organizations to share valuable information and practical tools. The event also promotes shared strategic goals, such as improving resident well-being, increasing access to services, and addressing community needs more effectively.

“County departments collaborate closely with community organizations to ensure their services and resources address community needs,” said the event organizers.

🎉 What can families expect?

There’s truly something for everyone at this event. Visitors can explore informational tables hosted by more than 15 participating organizations. Whether you’re looking for childcare resources, tips on aging well, help navigating the court system, or ways to get involved with local sustainability efforts, you’ll find helpful and approachable experts ready to assist.

And for the kids? It’s a day to remember:

🐴 Pony rides on site

on site 🦅 A return appearance by Rodney’s Raptors , featuring live birds of prey

, featuring live birds of prey 🎁 Games, giveaways, and prizes throughout the day

It’s not just informative—it’s a fun, interactive experience the whole family can enjoy.

🌱 Promoting Health and Sustainability

This year’s theme emphasizes health, well-being, and environmental sustainability. By showcasing programs that support mental and physical health, family safety, nutrition, housing, and access to nature and recreation, the fair provides a holistic look at what it means to live well in Prince William County.

“Whether it’s learning about local parks, the value of getting a free library card, or discovering how social services can provide support during challenging times, the fair introduces residents to tools that can improve their quality of life,” said organizers.

🤝 Why bring these resources directly to the community?

Because it works. Prince William County is one of the most diverse and fast-growing communities in the region—and that means people have a wide range of needs and experiences. Events like this help bridge the gap between local government and the residents it serves.

“The Community Resource Fair brings these departments and organizations together in a fun, family-friendly environment. We want everyone to feel welcome, supported, and informed,” organizers said.

Whether you’re looking to learn more about community safety, discover volunteer opportunities, or simply enjoy a Saturday out with the kids, this event is a chance to explore everything your county has to offer.

More information: pwcva.gov/events/prince-william-county-community-resource-fair-health-well-being-and-environmental