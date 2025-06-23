Publisher's Post

We’ve Been Telling Your Stories for 15 Years—And We’re Just Getting Started

By Uriah Kiser
Uriah Kiser and the late Bennie Scarton, who wrote for the Manassas Journal Messenger for over 50 years, photographed in 2012.

In a time when local newspapers across the country have gone dark, we’re still shining a light right here in Northern Virginia. Not by accident. Because of you.

You stood up for local journalism.

You funded it. You shared it. You believed in it.

Together, we’ve built more than a news website—we’ve built a community-powered newsroom. And we’re just getting started.

We want to hear from you. What’s happening in your neighborhood? Did a new business pop up on the corner? Did your child win an award? Did your grandma just turn 100? That’s local news—and we’re here to tell it because of you.

Thanks for being a part of something real. Something trusted. Something local.

Let’s keep going. Together.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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