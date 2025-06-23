Thinking About Teaching? Fredericksburg Schools Want to Meet You June 25

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Fredericksburg City Public Schools is hosting a Career Fair on June 25, 2025, offering a chance for job seekers to connect directly with school leaders and learn about open positions.

According to Sue Keffer, Chief Human Resources Officer for the division, the school system is currently hiring for 21 teaching positions. Open roles include elementary general education, special education at both the elementary and secondary levels, a behavior support specialist, reading specialist, elementary school counselor, middle school science and librarian, high school math and theater, and several division-wide positions like school psychologist and speech pathologist. There are also openings for a Head Start teacher and an early childhood special education teacher.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews or request virtual interviews if needed. While the division does not currently offer sign-on bonuses or relocation assistance, it will highlight alternative pathways to teacher licensure, such as the Iteach and Career Switcher programs.

Keffer said turnout at these fairs can vary, but they consistently draw people who are genuinely interested in working with Fredericksburg schools. “We feel like this is our best avenue for sincere interest in FCPS,” she said.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 25. A full list of open positions will be available at the fair.