Hylton Center Launches 2025–26 Season Subscriptions as This Year’s Top Shows Revealed

MANASSAS, Va. – The Hylton Performing Arts Center is inviting the community to “share in the joy of the performing arts” with the launch of subscriptions for its newly announced 2025–26 season. The announcement comes as the center celebrates its most popular shows of the current season, led by the world-renowned vocal ensemble Chanticleer.

Subscriptions for the upcoming season are on sale now and include a dynamic mix of returning audience favorites and exciting new performers. The 2025–26 season kicks off with Broadway and television star Jeremy Jordan on Saturday, September 21. Jordan is currently performing in the critically acclaimed Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center and is best known for starring roles in The Great Gatsby, Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, NBC’s Smash, and The CW’s Supergirl.

The Hylton Presents series continues with performances by the three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir (October 3), iconic dance company Pilobolus (October 5), holiday brass masters Canadian Brass (November 30), and the exhilarating Cirque Mechanics (February 7). Audiences will also experience the thunderous rhythms of Drum Tao, a Japanese taiko drumming sensation, on February 14.

Two audience favorites, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra (November 1) and the American Festival Pops Orchestra (December 12 and April 11), return to the stage this season with their high-energy performances.

Other series offerings include:

Hylton Family Series : Affordable performances perfect for families and young audiences.

: Affordable performances perfect for families and young audiences. American Roots Series : Showcasing the best in bluegrass, country, and blues.

: Showcasing the best in bluegrass, country, and blues. Matinee Idylls: Intimate chamber music concerts with a cozy, midday vibe.

Patrons can save by creating their own subscription package—simply choose three or more performances and receive 15% off, priority seating, no-fee ticket exchanges, and season-long discounts. A convenient payment plan is available to help spread out the cost. Individual performance tickets will go on sale to the public August 1.

In a look back at the 2024–25 season, the Hylton Center revealed its top five most-attended performances, based on the number of tickets issued:

Chanticleer Seán Heely’s Celtic Christmas Chloé Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies LIVE Cirque Kalabanté Mountain Stage hosted by Kathy Mattea

With a diverse slate of programming and a growing audience, the Hylton Center continues to be a cultural cornerstone for the region. For tickets and subscription details, visit hyltoncenter.org.